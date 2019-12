Леонид Слуцкий попрощался с «Витессом» после серии из пяти поражений

View this post on Instagram

Good evening everybody! I would like to thank each and everyone of you for my time in Vitesse. Those who loved me and those who hated me. Football is pure emotions and fun, mostly always, but football is sometimes pain as well. And sharp decisions. One of them I did today! For me was big pleasure to be part of Dutch football and I leave only great feelings behind, I made friends, got great experience and lots of positive energy. Holland will be always in my heart. Thank you and we stay in touch. Tot ziens!!!